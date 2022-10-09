Russian, Kyrgyz Presidents Set to Meet in Kazakh Capital of Astana - Kremlin

PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKIY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2022) KAMCHATSKIY, Russia, October 9 (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Kyrgyz counterpart Sadyr Japarov have agreed to hold a bilateral meeting in Kazakh capital of Astana during the upcoming CIS summit, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Sunday.

The two leaders held a telephone conversation on Friday before the informal summit of CIS leaders in St. Petersburg.

"Before the summit, President Putin talked to President Japarov over phone, they continued to discuss issues related to the bilateral relations, and agreed to meet later in Astana," Peskov told the Moscow.Kremlin.Putin tv show.