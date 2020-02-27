Russian, Kyrgyz Presidents to Discuss Bilateral Relations, Cooperation on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th February, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Kyrgyz counterpart, Sooronbay Jeenbekov, will hold a meeting on Thursday, during which the sides will discuss the current state and prospects of bilateral cooperation.

Putin and Jeenbekov will also discuss the development of cooperation in the political, trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian fields.

Exchange of views on pressing issues of interaction within the framework of integration in the Eurasian space as well as on international issues is also on the meeting's agenda.

The presidents will also take part in the ceremony launching the cross years of Russia and Kyrgyzstan.