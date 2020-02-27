UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian, Kyrgyz Presidents To Discuss Bilateral Relations, Cooperation On Thursday

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 27th February 2020 | 10:10 AM

Russian, Kyrgyz Presidents to Discuss Bilateral Relations, Cooperation on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th February, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Kyrgyz counterpart, Sooronbay Jeenbekov, will hold a meeting on Thursday, during which the sides will discuss the current state and prospects of bilateral cooperation.

Putin and Jeenbekov will also discuss the development of cooperation in the political, trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian fields.

Exchange of views on pressing issues of interaction within the framework of integration in the Eurasian space as well as on international issues is also on the meeting's agenda.

The presidents will also take part in the ceremony launching the cross years of Russia and Kyrgyzstan.

Related Topics

Russia Vladimir Putin Kyrgyzstan

Recent Stories

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 27 February 2020

57 seconds ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

51 minutes ago

Georgia reports first confirmed coronavirus case

10 hours ago

Multan Sultans record comfortable win over Peshawa ..

10 hours ago

OIC-IPHRC strongly condemns organized violence aga ..

10 hours ago

CDA failed to act upon Prime Minister vision

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.