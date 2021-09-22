Russian, Kyrgyz Prime Ministers Discuss Trade, Economic Cooperation by Phone - Cabinet

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2021) Russian and Kyrgyz prime ministers Mikhail Mishustin and Ulukbek Maripov discussed bilateral trade and economic cooperation and implementation of various joint projects in a phone call, the Russian cabinet said in a statement.

"On September 21, 2021, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin held a telephone conversation with Kyrgyz Prime Minister Ulukbek Maripov... The heads of government discussed urgent issues of Russian-Kyrgyz trade and economic cooperation and implementation of joint projects in other areas," the statement said.

"The schedule of upcoming government contacts was also touched upon," it said.