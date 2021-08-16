Russian, Kyrgyz Top Diplomats Discuss Rise in Nationalist Violence

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2021) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Monday spoke with his Kyrgyz counterpart, Ruslan Kazakbaev, over the phone about recent attacks on ethnic Russians in the Central Asian country.

"The minister urged Kyrgyzstan's authorities to act promptly to address such incidents and protect the rights and dignity of our compatriots," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Foreign Minister Kazakbaev said Kyrgyzstan condemned all acts of nationality-motivated aggression but regretted a motion by Russian lawmakers to ban entry to Russia to Kyrgyz nationals involved in such acts.

Most recently, an ethnic Kyrgyz man assaulted a female salesperson in a Bishkek shopping mall for addressing a customer in Russian. He was arrested and charged with hooliganism. The Russian Interior Ministry said he had been barred from traveling to Russia for 10 years.