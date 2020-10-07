UrduPoint.com
Russian, Kyrgyz Top Intelligence Officials Discuss Situation In Kyrgyzstan - Source

Wed 07th October 2020 | 11:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2020) Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) Director Alexander Bortnikov, as Chairman of the Council of Heads of CIS Security Agencies, had a phone conversation with Kyrgyz Security Council's Deputy Secretary and Chairman of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan Omurbek Suvanaliev, expressing support to efforts to normalize the situation in the republic, an informed source said.

According to the source, the parties discussed the situation in the republic.

"In addition, the issues of fulfilling relevant obligations under existing treaties on combating extremism and stabilizing the situation in the republic were touched upon. Support was expressed for the Kyrgyz State Committee for National Security in efforts to normalize the situation," the source added.

The parties agreed on further contacts.

More Stories From World

