Russian, Kyrgyz, Turkish & Vietnamese leaders arrive in China for SCO Summit

TIANJIN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2025) With the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit set to open in Tianjin on Sunday, more foreign leaders, including Russian President Vladimir Putin, Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, have arrived in China for the event, according to media reports.

Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in Tianjin, North China, by plane on Sunday morning to attend the summit. This marks another visit to China by President Putin following his state visit in May 2024. Russia is one of the six founding member states of the SCO.

After concluding his trip in Tianjin, Putin will head to Beijing to attend the events marking the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War:

Also, Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov arrived in Tianjin by air on Sunday morning. Kyrgyzstan is one of the six founding member states of the SCO. In 2023, China and Kyrgyzstan established a comprehensive strategic partnership for the new era, demonstrating their resolve to build a China-Kyrgyzstan community with a shared future characterized by good-neighborly friendship and shared prosperity: Following his participation in the SCO Summit in Tianjin, he will visit Beijing to attend commemorative events marking the 80th anniversary of the victory of the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan arrived in Tianjin by air on Sunday morning to attend the SCO.

The report noted that Türkiye is a dialogue partner of the SCO. As major developing countries and members of the Global South, China and Türkiye share a broad consensus on pursuing national development and revitalization, upholding established international norms and other key issues. China has become Türkiye's second-largest trading partner and the fastest-growing source of international tourists to Turkey.

Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh arrived in China on Saturday for the SCO Summit in Tianjin.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan arrived in Tianjin by air to attend the SCO Summit, following some other foreign leaders who arrived in China on Saturday for the Tianjin event.

APP/asg