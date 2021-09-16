UrduPoint.com

Russian Labor Minister Kotyakov To Pay Official Visit To Mexico September 26-28 - Embassy

Thu 16th September 2021 | 10:20 AM

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2021) Russian Minister of Labor and Social Protection Anton Kotyakov, who heads the Russian part of the Russian-Mexican intergovernmental commission, will visit Mexico City on September 26-28 and hold talks with the Mexican Economy Secretary Tatiana Clouthier, the Russian Embassy in the Latin American country told Sputnik.

"On September 26-28, a visit to Mexico City by chairman of the Russian part of the Russian-Mexican mixed commission on economic, trade, scientific and technical cooperation and maritime shipping, Russian Minister of Labor and Social Protection Anton Kotyakov is scheduled," Minister-Counselor of the Russian Embassy in Mexico Konstantin Dorokhin said.

Dorokhin said the Russian minister will take part in celebrations dedicated to the 200th anniversary of Mexico's independence, and will also hold talks with Clouthier, who heads the Mexican part of the intergovernmental commission.

