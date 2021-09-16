Russian Labor Minister Kotyakov to Pay Official Visit to Mexico September 26-28 - Embassy

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2021) Russian Minister of Labor and Social Protection Anton Kotyakov, who heads the Russian part of the Russian-Mexican intergovernmental commission, will visit Mexico City on September 26-28 and hold talks with the Mexican Economy Secretary Tatiana Clouthier, the Russian Embassy in the Latin American country told Sputnik.

Dorokhin said the Russian minister will take part in celebrations dedicated to the 200th anniversary of Mexico's independence, and will also hold talks with Clouthier, who heads the Mexican part of the intergovernmental commission.