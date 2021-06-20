UrduPoint.com
Russian Labor Minister Warns Penalties For Refusal To Undergo COVID-19 Vaccination

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sun 20th June 2021 | 12:40 AM

Russian Labor Minister Warns Penalties for Refusal to Undergo COVID-19 Vaccination

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2021) Employees in Russia who fail to get vaccinated against COVID-19 despite medical recommendation might be temporarily dismissed from work, Russian Minister of Labour, Anton Kotyakov, said on Saturday.

"The decision to carry out preventive vaccinations out of epidemiological necessity is made by the chief sanitary officials of each region. Again, such a decision is made at the regional level. If the decision on the compulsory vaccination is made, it becomes mandatory for the designated categories of workers," Kotyakov told journalists.

In the case if an employee refuses to comply, they may be separated from work and deprived of pay for the period of the epidemic, according to the minister.

