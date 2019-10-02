UrduPoint.com
Russian Labor Ministry Sends Report On Possibility Of 4-Day Work Week To Government

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 02nd October 2019 | 12:50 AM

Russian Labor Ministry Sends Report on Possibility of 4-Day Work Week to Government

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2019) The Russian Labor Ministry said on Tuesday that it had sent a report on the prospects of introducing a four-day work week to the Russian government and suggested further discussions on the issue.

In early June, Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev announced the possibility of introducing a four-day work week. The Federation of Independent Trade Unions of Russia then advocated for a reduction in the work week without a decrease in salary.

"The Russian Labor Ministry has sent a report to the Russian government on the introduction of a four-day work week in the future. This issue requires further study," the ministry said in a statement.

Previous discussions between Federal agencies and trade unions revealed that a sharp mandatory reduction in the length of the working week carries risks, including the possible rise of production costs, but also has positive aspects.

Reducing working hours without a decrease in current salary levels can improve employee health, increase labor efficiency and the professional quality of work, as well as aid in personal and professional development. It can also help a person provide more time to family life, sports and hobbies.

The ministry also said that the Russian Labor Code allows for the mutual agreement between the employer and employee on flexible working hours.

