Russian Labor Ministry to Launch Pilot Project on Preventing Occupational Diseases in 2023

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2022) The Russian Ministry of Labor and Social Protection said on Tuesday it will launch a pilot project in 2023 to prevent occupational diseases among metallurgists, workers of railway transport, civil aviation and coal industry.

"In 2023, the Labor Ministry will start a pilot project to prevent occupational diseases and monitor the health of workers. The pilot project will cover employees of civil aviation, railway transport, the metallurgical and coal industries. The corresponding draft resolution has been submitted for public discussion," a statement read.

Under the project, employees with early signs of exposure to harmful production factors will be temporarily withdrawn from dangerous working conditions and sent to rehabilitation centers to undergo preventive treatment.

In total, over 3,000 people from several dozen companies will undergo check-ups and treatments as part of the pilot initiative in 2023, the ministry said. The total financing of the project will amount to 500 million rubles ($7.9 million).

In 2021, the Russian Labor Ministry implemented a pilot project to prevent occupational diseases in the transport industry with 95 people taking part in it. The ministry believes that the expansion of the project will allow the authorities to work out and extend methods of a preventive approach to preserving workers' health.