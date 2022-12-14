UrduPoint.com

Russian Labor Ministry To Launch Pilot Project On Preventing Occupational Diseases In 2023

Faizan Hashmi Published December 14, 2022 | 12:30 AM

Russian Labor Ministry to Launch Pilot Project on Preventing Occupational Diseases in 2023

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2022) The Russian Ministry of Labor and Social Protection said on Tuesday it will launch a pilot project in 2023 to prevent occupational diseases among metallurgists, workers of railway transport, civil aviation and coal industry.

"In 2023, the Labor Ministry will start a pilot project to prevent occupational diseases and monitor the health of workers. The pilot project will cover employees of civil aviation, railway transport, the metallurgical and coal industries. The corresponding draft resolution has been submitted for public discussion," a statement read.

Under the project, employees with early signs of exposure to harmful production factors will be temporarily withdrawn from dangerous working conditions and sent to rehabilitation centers to undergo preventive treatment.

In total, over 3,000 people from several dozen companies will undergo check-ups and treatments as part of the pilot initiative in 2023, the ministry said. The total financing of the project will amount to 500 million rubles ($7.9 million).

In 2021, the Russian Labor Ministry implemented a pilot project to prevent occupational diseases in the transport industry with 95 people taking part in it. The ministry believes that the expansion of the project will allow the authorities to work out and extend methods of a preventive approach to preserving workers' health.

Related Topics

Resolution Russia From Industry Million

Recent Stories

State Dept Says Has Nothing to Preview on Reports ..

State Dept Says Has Nothing to Preview on Reports of US Sending Patriot Systems ..

2 minutes ago
 Belgrade Urges EU to Help With Release of Former S ..

Belgrade Urges EU to Help With Release of Former Serbian Police Officer Arrested ..

2 minutes ago
 Sam Bankman-Fried: crypto rock star facing life in ..

Sam Bankman-Fried: crypto rock star facing life in jail

31 minutes ago
 Amnesty lashes Morocco, Spain over Melilla migrant ..

Amnesty lashes Morocco, Spain over Melilla migrant 'carnage'

31 minutes ago
 Russian Oil Can Find Way to Global Market Through ..

Russian Oil Can Find Way to Global Market Through Chinese Refineries - Ex-Regula ..

31 minutes ago
 Price Cap on Russian Oil May Lead to Higher Fuel P ..

Price Cap on Russian Oil May Lead to Higher Fuel Prices in Long Term - Ex-Regula ..

33 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.