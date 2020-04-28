Russian Labs Use Over 18 Different Test Systems to Detect COVID-19 - Health Minister

Russian laboratories now use more than 18 test systems for the detection of the coronavirus, Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2020) Russian laboratories now use more than 18 test systems for the detection of the coronavirus, Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said on Tuesday.

"Today, there are already more than 18 test systems in the use of the diagnostic laboratories. And, indeed, the accumulated clinical experience of using computed tomography allows diagnosing the pathology at the very beginning, without waiting for laboratory confirmation," Murashko said.