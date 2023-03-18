Russian Lancet Kamikaze Drone Destroys Ukrainian MLRS - Russian Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2023) A Russian Lancet kamikaze drone has destroyed a Ukrainian multiple launch rocket system (MLRS) with a high-precision strike in the Avdiivka direction, the Russian Defense Ministry says.

The ministry released video footage on Saturday of a Czechoslovakia-produced RM-70 multiple rocket launcher getting hit and subsequently destroyed by the Russian loitering munition.

"The combat vehicle was discovered by UAV (unmanned aerial vehicle) crews in the Avdeevka direction in the zone of the special military operation. After that, it was destroyed by high-precision loitering munition (Lancet)," the Russian defense ministry said.