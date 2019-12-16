Russian Language Discriminated Against Across Baltic States - Russian Envoy to OSCE

Russian-speakers across the Baltic nations experience unjust hindrances to their use of the language and, if the trend continues, may soon be unable to speak it altogether, Russia's envoy to the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), Alexander Lukashevich, said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2019) Russian-speakers across the Baltic nations experience unjust hindrances to their use of the language and, if the trend continues, may soon be unable to speak it altogether, Russia 's envoy to the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), Alexander Lukashevich, said on Monday.

"In the Baltic states, there are blatant violations of both international human rights standards and decisions by the OSCE. We take note of them. This especially concerns the use of the Russian language, Russian-language education, in particular in Latvia," Lukashevich said during a Moscow-Vienna video conference at the Rossiya Segodnya news agency.

He pointed out that not only Russia but also rights groups and specialized UN agencies had been advocating the need to combat the phenomenon, and added that such actions were unacceptable within the European Union.

According to the envoy, the measures being taken by the authorities with regard to recommendations given by the UN Human Rights Office and other rights groups are not sufficient.

"We believe that all [these actions] aim at breaking up the Russian-speaking community, reversing the trend that the Russian language can and must exist in these countries together with other minority languages," Lukashevich stated.

The Baltic nations are known to take drastic measures against Russians. One such instance happened in 2018, when the Latvian authorities adopted amendments to its education law to eliminate the Russian-language education from minority schools by 2021.