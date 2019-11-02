The Russian-language RTVI channel has said that its journalists were injured while covering protests in Hong Kong on Saturday, with one of them hit by tear gas and the other with a police baton

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2019) The Russian-language RTVI channel has said that its journalists were injured while covering protests in Hong Kong on Saturday, with one of them hit by tear gas and the other with a police baton.

On Saturday, Hong Kong plunged in protests again, despite a ban on gatherings. Media reported that, following a warning, police used tear gas and water cannons to disperse the crowd in Victoria Park.

"RTVI correspondent Sergey Morozov and cameraman Alexander Naumenko, who went to Hong Kong to do a special report on the protests, have suffered from police actions during the dispersal of the demonstration. It happened near Victoria Park in northern Hong Kong, where an unauthorized anti-government rally was taking place," RTVI said in a statement.

The area around the park was controlled by police, according to the channel. Security forces monitored masked demonstrators and then used tear gas to disperse the crowd.

"Accidentally, I was sprayed in the face when I took off the gas mask. It got into my eyes thus it took 20 minutes to feel like myself ... The cameraman got hit with a baton," Morozov said, as quoted in the statement.

Since early June, Hong Kong has been facing a wave of rallies against the now-withdrawn extradition bill. The protests have since evolved into violent anti-China and anti-police demonstrations.

The tense situation took a new turn in October after the local government banned the wearing of face masks during rallies in a bid to curb violence and make the actions of police more effective.

Hong Kong law enforcement officers maintain that they use force proportionately and only in response to violent acts or unlawful behavior by the protesters. Beijing views the situation in Hong Kong as a result of foreign interference in China's domestic affairs and expresses full support for the actions of local authorities.