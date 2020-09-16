UrduPoint.com
Russian Law Enforcement Confirms Suicide Of Neo-Nazi Tesak

Wed 16th September 2020

The law enforcement authorities of the Chelyabinsk region on Wednesday confirmed suicide of neo-Nazi Maksim Martsinkevich, better known as Tesak "Hatchet."

Earlier in the day, a source in the law enforcement told Sputnik that Tesak committed suicide while in prison.

Martsinkevich was sentenced to 10 years in prison for assault on people he believed to be drug traffickers. Other defendants in the case also received prison sentences.

The court decision went into force in May 2019. According to investigators, Tesak and his supporters used spray and batons to beat up people in Moscow,

