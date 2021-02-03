UrduPoint.com
Russian Law Enforcement Officers Stop Unauthorized Protests In Downtown Moscow - Source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2021) Russian law enforcement officers have suppressed all unauthorized rallies in the center of Moscow following the sentencing of Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny, a law enforcement source told Sputnik.

"In Moscow, all places where unauthorized events took place have been cleaned up," the source said.

He said there remained patrols on duty on the Russian capital's streets.

"Several patrols remain on duty in Moscow after unauthorized events," the source said.

More Stories From World

