Russian Law Enforcement Officials Summon Navalny for Questioning in Defamation Case

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2020) Law enforcement officials have summoned Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny for questioning in an ongoing defamation case related to his comments towards a World War II veteran, his lawyer Vadim Kobzev told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"He was given a summons for questioning," Kobzev said, without providing further details.

The Russian Investigative Committee opened a case against Navalny one month ago after he posted a strong-worded comment on a video produced by the RT broadcaster which included a World War II veteran, Ignat Artemenko, showing his support for the proposed changes to the Russian constitution.

Prosecutors in the Russian capital have given their approval for the case to proceed.