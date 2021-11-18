Russian Law Enforcers Stopped Activity of Criminal Groups After Dialogue With US - Antonov

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2021) Russian law enforcement agencies stopped the activities of criminal groups after a dialogue on cybersecurity with the United States, Russian Ambassador to Washington Anatoly Antonov told reporters.

"Interaction is actively carried out on information security issues.

Experts from relevant ministries and departments have already begun to contact - four rounds of talks have taken place. Authorized departments have resumed their professional work. There are specific cases of Russian law enforcement agencies suppressing the activities of criminal groups that used malicious software," Antonov said.