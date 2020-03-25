Russian Law May Equate Death Caused by Deliberate Violation of Quarantine to Terrorism

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2020) The deliberate violation of health and epidemiological regulations that results in death may be qualified as terrorism, hooliganism or sabotage in Russia, the press service of the Russian lower house's Committee on State Building and Legislation said on Wednesday.

The draft bill, which was submitted to the lower house on Wednesday, suggests toughening punishments for violations of health regulations put in place during epidemics that cause mass infection by negligence. Any such violation that results in the death of two or more persons would be punishable by imprisonment for up to seven years.

"If there was a deliberate infliction of death of one or more persons as a result of a deliberate violation of sanitary and epidemiological rules, then such an act, depending on intent, will be qualified as terrorism, hooliganism or sabotage," the committee head, Pavel Krasheninnikov, said.

The news comes amid the ongoing spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. To date, Russia has confirmed 658 cases, according to the nation's coronavirus response center, with many patients having recently visited other coronavirus-hit countries.