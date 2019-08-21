UrduPoint.com
Russian Lawmaker Advises US To Lift Sanctions Before Inviting Moscow Back To G8

Wed 21st August 2019

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2019) Alexey Pushkov, a member of the Russian parliament's upper house, said on Wednesday that US President Donald Trump should lift anti-Russian sanctions before talking about Moscow's return to the G8, a group of advanced industrialized countries.

Trump told reporters at the White House on Tuesday that he would support a move to bring Russia back into the group, which has actually been called the G7 after Russia was ousted.

"Trump believes that Russia should be part of the G8. A common thought, moreover, it is the only right one. It remains only incomprehensible how this could be combined with 70 types of sanctions that the United States imposed against Russia. You should start with the cancellation of sanctions, and then talk about the G8," Pushkov said on Twitter.

Moscow is no longer invited to meetings of the seven leading countries of the world after Crimea's reunification with Russia and the escalation of Ukrainian crisis in 2014. Moscow has focused on working in other formats, including the G20.

On Monday, French President Emmanuel Macron met with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the official summer residence of the French presidents, Fort De Bregancon. Negotiations of the French and Russian leaders took place a few days before the G7 summit.

The G7 summit will take place in the French seaside resort of Biarritz from August 24-26. The summit will be attended by representatives of the European Union and the leaders of the G7 member states including the United States, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United Kingdom.

