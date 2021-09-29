UrduPoint.com

Russian Lawmaker Assures Pyongyang's Recent Missile Launch Poses No Danger To Country

Sumaira FH 6 hours ago Wed 29th September 2021 | 12:00 PM

Russian Lawmaker Assures Pyongyang's Recent Missile Launch Poses No Danger to Country

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2021) As the Russian armed forces control the country's borders, North Korea's recent missile launch poses no danger, Vladimir Dzhabarov, the first deputy chairman of the Russian upper chamber's foreign affairs committee, told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"We control the borders and the airspace of the Russian Federation, and the North Korean missile launch poses no threat to Russia," Dzhabarov assured.

The lawmaker noted that Pyongyang's moves are quite understandable, given lack of progress in its negotiations with Seoul.

Dzhabarov expressed the belief that North Korea is trying to "check in" and call on South Korea, Russia, the United States and China to resume security negotiations.

