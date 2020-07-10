Alexei Kondratyev, a member of the Russian upper house's international affairs committee, expressed the belief in his comment for Sputnik on Friday that Ankara's decision to change the status of Hagia Sophia, converting it from museum into a mosque, was aimed at boosting popularity among Turkish citizens and would not affect the relations with Russia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2020) Alexei Kondratyev, a member of the Russian upper house's international affairs committee, expressed the belief in his comment for Sputnik on Friday that Ankara's decision to change the status of Hagia Sophia, converting it from museum into a mosque, was aimed at boosting popularity among Turkish citizens and would not affect the relations with Russia.

"The Turkish leadership chiefly focused on becoming more popular among local citizens," Kondratyev said, adding he does not think that the move is aimed against Russians.

"I do not expect any aggravation with Turkey and I do not want our countries to exchange slaps, especially taking into consideration that our church is separated from the government," Kondratyev said, noting that around 25 percent of the people living in Russia profess the Islamic faith.

While it would be improper to dispute Ankara's decisions, it is regrettable that the Russian Orthodox Church's calls to preserve Hagia Sophia formerly, the Church of the Holy Wisdom, which used to be an Orthodox Christian cathedral as a museum were ignored, the senior lawmaker added.