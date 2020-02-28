UrduPoint.com
Russian Lawmaker Believes Developments In Idlib Unlikely To Result In Russia-Turkey Clash

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 28th February 2020 | 01:33 PM

Russian Lawmaker Believes Developments in Idlib Unlikely to Result in Russia-Turkey Clash

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th February, 2020) The recent incident in Syria's Idlib de-escalation zone, in which Turkish soldiers were hit, will not result in a direct clash between Russia and Turkey, but the developments in Syria should be discussed, the first deputy head of the Russian lower house's defense committee told Sputnik on Friday.

The governor of Turkey's Hatay province said earlier in the day that 33 Turkish soldiers were killed in Idlib in an air strike by Syrian governmental troops.

Meanwhile, the Russian Defense Ministry said that the Turkish soldiers had been hit by fire, which Syrian troops opened after terrorists, present in the de-escalation zone, made an attempt to attack Syrian army's positions.

"I do not think there will be a clash, as our defense and foreign ministries still have dialogue," Andrei Krasov said.

He added that the countries, engaged in the Syrian crisis settlement, should sit down at the negotiations table and discuss the undertaken obligations.

