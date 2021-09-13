UrduPoint.com

Russian Lawmaker Believes North Korea's New Cruise Missile Tests Pose No Threat To Country

Umer Jamshaid 45 seconds ago Mon 13th September 2021 | 11:40 AM

Russian Lawmaker Believes North Korea's New Cruise Missile Tests Pose No Threat to Country

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2021) North Korea's recent cruise missile tests do not pose any threat to the Russian territory but contribute to increasing regional tensions, Vladimir Dzhabarov, the first deputy chairman of the Russian upper chamber's foreign affairs committee, told Sputnik on Monday.

North Korea tested a new long-range cruise missile this weekend, which flew 1,500 kilometers (932 miles) before hitting the targets.

The successful test-firing, overseen by senior North Korean officials, was reportedly a result of two years of preparations and research. The Pentagon qualified the test as a threat to the international community.

"No, these missiles are unlikely to pose any threat to our territory ... This increases tensions in the Far East region. Of course, South Korea, Japan and the United States are nervous about it. Such things do not contribute to improving relations and the situation," Dzhabarov said.

