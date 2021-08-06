Russian Lawmaker Believes OSCE Participating in US Project Aimed at Containing Moscow

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2021) The Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) is participating in a US project for containing Russia, and its refusal to send observers to Russia's upcoming parliamentary vote is aimed at fomenting a scandal around the elections and later questioning their legitimacy, Andrey Klimov, the head of the Russian upper chamber's commission for the protection of state sovereignty, said on Friday.

"Members of the senatorial commission are well aware that not everyone abroad needs an objective assessment of the Russian elections. We have stated more than once that Washington decided as early as in spring to discredit the current Duma elections at any cost," Klimov said at a session of the commission.

The US law on Countering America's Adversaries, adopted in 2017, mentions OSCE among organizations that should contain Russia, the senior lawmaker recalled.

"Is not this the reason for the allegedly unexpected decision of the OSCE's Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights not to send its observers to Russia? Apparently, the decision seeks to foment an artificial scandal around the current elections in order to question their legitimacy later," Klimov emphasized.