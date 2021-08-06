UrduPoint.com

Russian Lawmaker Believes OSCE Participating In US Project Aimed At Containing Moscow

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Fri 06th August 2021 | 02:20 PM

Russian Lawmaker Believes OSCE Participating in US Project Aimed at Containing Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2021) The Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) is participating in a US project for containing Russia, and its refusal to send observers to Russia's upcoming parliamentary vote is aimed at fomenting a scandal around the elections and later questioning their legitimacy, Andrey Klimov, the head of the Russian upper chamber's commission for the protection of state sovereignty, said on Friday.

"Members of the senatorial commission are well aware that not everyone abroad needs an objective assessment of the Russian elections. We have stated more than once that Washington decided as early as in spring to discredit the current Duma elections at any cost," Klimov said at a session of the commission.

The US law on Countering America's Adversaries, adopted in 2017, mentions OSCE among organizations that should contain Russia, the senior lawmaker recalled.

"Is not this the reason for the allegedly unexpected decision of the OSCE's Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights not to send its observers to Russia? Apparently, the decision seeks to foment an artificial scandal around the current elections in order to question their legitimacy later," Klimov emphasized.

Related Topics

Scandal Russia Europe Washington Vote Chamber 2017 (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Careem joins forces with the Government to conduct ..

Careem joins forces with the Government to conduct vaccination drive for its Cap ..

6 minutes ago
 PAF fight trainer aircraft crashes near Attock

PAF fight trainer aircraft crashes near Attock

50 minutes ago
 More than 11 billion doses are needed to vaccinate ..

More than 11 billion doses are needed to vaccinate 70% of the global population: ..

55 minutes ago
 Athletes gave 'soul' to spectator-free Olympics, s ..

Athletes gave 'soul' to spectator-free Olympics, says Bach

1 hour ago
 Brexit and pandemic drive UK road haulage into cri ..

Brexit and pandemic drive UK road haulage into crisis

1 hour ago
 Kissan Convention focusing revival of cotton crop ..

Kissan Convention focusing revival of cotton crop on August 11

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.