Russian Lawmaker Calls for Discussing With Turkey Possible Resumption of Syria Offensive

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2019) There is a need to discuss with Turkey its possible resumption of the offensive in Syria's north and to convince Ankara that Kurdish militia would eventually be withdrawn from the safe zone at the border, Vladimir Dzhabarov, the first deputy chair of the Russian upper house's Foreign Affairs Committee, told Sputnik on Tuesday.

His comment came just one day after Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said that Ankara was ready to resume the offensive if the United States and Russia failed to implement their agreements on the withdrawal of the Kurdish militia, seen as terrorists by Turkey.

"I think Ankara's possibility to resume its operation, which Cavusoglu was talking about, will become a topic for negotiations, during which it is necessary to settle all Turkey's doubts [and convince it] that the Kurdish groups will be pulled out from the safe zone.

If there are such doubts, this should be settled through negotiations," Dzhabarov said.

The Russian lawmaker noted that this was necessary for avoiding clashes between Syrian and Turkish servicemen.

He also stressed that Russia was always delivering on its promises.

"If Russia has promised anything, including to ensure the withdrawal of the Kurdish groups, then it does this. As for the US, I cannot say," Dzhabarov specified.

Turkey launched Operation Peace Spring in northeastern Syria to clear the area of Kurdish militia on October 9. On October 17, it agreed with the US on a 120-hour ceasefire to allow the withdrawal of the Kurdish fighters from the Syrian-Turkish border. As the ceasefire came to an end, Turkey and Russia signed on October 22 a memorandum setting conditions for the peaceful withdrawal and envisioning joint patrols to ensure the implementation of the agreement.