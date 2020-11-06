UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Lawmaker Calls For Large Fines, Prison Terms For Online Rehabilitation Of Nazism

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 06th November 2020 | 06:10 PM

Russian Lawmaker Calls for Large Fines, Prison Terms for Online Rehabilitation of Nazism

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2020) Irina Yarovaya, the deputy speaker of the Russian parliament's lower house, has proposed increasing the punishment for the online rehabilitation of Nazism to a fine of 3 million rubles ($38,610) for legal entities or imprisonment of up to five years.

According to Yarovaya, the amendments would "eliminate the gaps" in Russia's current laws governing the spread of information sympathetic to Nazism online.

The proposals have been uploaded to the lower house's electronic database and cover the spread of false information related to the activities of the Red Army in the Second World War.

The new legislation would also address false information spread online concerning the Nuremberg trials, the set of legal proceedings that brought Nazi officials to justice following the end of the war.

For individuals, spreading false information online could result in a fine of between 100,000 and 500,000 rubles or imprisonment of up to five years.

Legal entities could face a fine from 1.5 million to 3 million rubles for any violations, according to the legal documents.

Back in June, Russian President Vladimir Putin praised the crucial contribution the Soviet Union and Red Army played in defeating Nazism in Europe, despite contemporary efforts to underplay the USSR's efforts.

Related Topics

Army Russia Europe Parliament Fine Vladimir Putin June World War From Million

Recent Stories

Bilawal tells GB people he will not take U-turn li ..

20 minutes ago

Rs14.7 trillion borrowed in last two years: Mian Z ..

20 minutes ago

Huawei Contributed EUR16.4bn to Europe's GDP

24 minutes ago

Imran Khan says Nawaz Sharif incited army to revol ..

35 minutes ago

‘Emergency action’ needed to prevent major pol ..

41 minutes ago

Tenco Brings Camon 16 Photography Contest For Its ..

44 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.