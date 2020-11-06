Russian Lawmaker Calls for Large Fines, Prison Terms for Online Rehabilitation of Nazism

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2020) Irina Yarovaya, the deputy speaker of the Russian parliament's lower house, has proposed increasing the punishment for the online rehabilitation of Nazism to a fine of 3 million rubles ($38,610) for legal entities or imprisonment of up to five years.

According to Yarovaya, the amendments would "eliminate the gaps" in Russia's current laws governing the spread of information sympathetic to Nazism online.

The proposals have been uploaded to the lower house's electronic database and cover the spread of false information related to the activities of the Red Army in the Second World War.

The new legislation would also address false information spread online concerning the Nuremberg trials, the set of legal proceedings that brought Nazi officials to justice following the end of the war.

For individuals, spreading false information online could result in a fine of between 100,000 and 500,000 rubles or imprisonment of up to five years.

Legal entities could face a fine from 1.5 million to 3 million rubles for any violations, according to the legal documents.

Back in June, Russian President Vladimir Putin praised the crucial contribution the Soviet Union and Red Army played in defeating Nazism in Europe, despite contemporary efforts to underplay the USSR's efforts.