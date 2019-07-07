SIMFEROPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2019) Russian lawmaker representing Crimea Ruslan Balbek told Sputnik that the resolution adopted by a committee of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe Parliamentary Assembly (OSCE PA) and calling for the peninsula's "de-occupation" is full of disinformation.

The Assembly's committee on political affairs and security passed on Saturday a resolution, put forward by a Ukrainian lawmaker, condemning Russia's actions in Crimea and the country's actions toward Ukrainian sailors during the Kerch Strait incident last November. The committee later adopted another resolution, which calls on Russia's "de-occupation" of Crimea.

"One can support any resolution ... Although they [OSCE] understand perfectly well themselves that they are engaged in blatant disinformation, that Ukrainian sailors were detained not in neutral, but in Russian waters, that no one will give Crimea back to Ukraine," Balbek said.

The lawmaker also noted that Russia's territories could not be a subject of political speculation.

"Crimea belongs to Russia and Western countries will have to acknowledge this obvious thing," the lawmaker said.

Balbek also urged the OSCE to stop talking about some fictional "occupation" of Crimea and start calling things by their name.

"A referendum was held [on the peninsula] in 2014, which allowed Crimea to reunite with its historic homeland," Balbek said.

Three Ukrainian naval vessels tried to pass through the Kerch Strait last November without obtaining permission from Russia, thereby crossing the country's sea border illegally. Russia seized the ships and arrested the Ukrainian servicemen who were on board.

Crimea's reunification with Russia more than five years ago was preceded by a regional referendum, in which almost 97 percent of local residents who voted in the referendum chose to reunite with Russia following a change of power in Kiev, which some considered to be a coup.