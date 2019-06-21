UrduPoint.com
Russian Lawmaker Claims Ukrainian Lawmakers Involved In Anti-Russia Provocation In Tbilisi

Faizan Hashmi 19 seconds ago Fri 21st June 2019 | 01:19 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2019) Not only Georgian radicals but Ukrainian lawmakers as well were involved in the provocation against Russia's participation in the general session of the Interparliamentary Assembly on Orthodoxy in the Georgian capital of Tbilisi, Konstantin Zatulin, the first deputy chairman of Russian lower house's committee responsible for ties with the Commonwealth of Independent States, told Sputnik on Friday.

On Thursday, demonstrators protested Russian delegation's participation in the session outside the parliament building in Tbilisi. The opposition joined the rally, calling on the government and the parliament speaker to step down. The protests were subsequently dispersed but demonstrators reportedly broke into the office of the ruling Georgian Dream party and ransacked it.

Nearly 70 people have asked for medical assistance after the rally, according to former Georgian health minister Davit Sergeenko.

"Representatives of Georgia and Ukraine were involved in these events. I would like to note that Ukrainian Ambassador to Georgia [Igor] Dolgov was especially active, he engaged in all that was happening. Not only he did this, but also [Ukrainian] lawmakers from Petro Poroshenko Bloc [European Solidarity party], People's Front and [Radical] Party of [Oleh] Lyashko. All of them have come to the session for the first time in many years. They came to Tbilisi to escalate the situation intentionally," Zatulin told Sputnik.

He voiced the belief that Ukrainian lawmakers aimed at preventing the discussion of the Ukrainian church split, apart from other things.

