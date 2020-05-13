UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Lawmaker Demands Probe Into 2014 Murders Of Crimean Security Forces In Kiev

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 13th May 2020 | 09:58 PM

Russian Lawmaker Demands Probe Into 2014 Murders of Crimean Security Forces in Kiev

Natalia Poklonskaya, a Russian lawmaker representing Crimea, said on Wednesday that she demands that Ukraine investigate crimes committed during the 2014 events in Kiev's central Maidan square, including the killings of three Crimean special police officers and the severe injuries made to hundreds of others

SIMFEROPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2020) Natalia Poklonskaya, a Russian lawmaker representing Crimea, said on Wednesday that she demands that Ukraine investigate crimes committed during the 2014 events in Kiev's central Maidan square, including the killings of three Crimean special police officers and the severe injuries made to hundreds of others.

On Tuesday, Poklonskaya, who served as Crimea's prosecutor during the 2014 events, gave an online interview to Ukrainian journalist Dmitry Gordon. Later, she said that the Ukrainian authorities created hype in the media around the interview instead of launching an investigation based on the facts she had voiced about the 2013-2014 events in Ukraine and Crimea.

"I ask you to pay attention ... to the facts of crimes voiced by me, I demand that procedural decisions are taken under the principle of the inevitability of punishment. I repeat, I spoke about a coup and armed seizure of power in Ukraine in 2014, about the killings of law enforcement officers..., and about causing serious bodily harm to 150 employees of the Crimean 'Berkut' [special police force]," Poklonskaya wrote on her Telegram channel.

Gordon wrote on his website earlier in the day that Ukraine could use Poklonskaya's statements in a lawsuit against Russia, which Kiev sees as an aggressor. Meanwhile, Ukraine's permanent representative to Crimea, Anton Korynevych, said, as cited by various media reports, that in due time, his country's law enforcement agencies would provide a proper assessment of Poklonskaya's actions in Crimea.

The Crimean peninsula rejoined Russia after nearly 97 percent of voters supported the move in a 2014 referendum.

Between November 21, 2013, and February 22, 2014, over 100 people died in clashes on Kiev's central Maidan Nezalezhnosti square, according to the Ukrainian Health Ministry. The protests led to a change of government, forcing then-president Viktor Yanukovych to flee the country to Russia. The Ukrainian authorities have been claiming that the former president is responsible for the killings during the Euromaidan protests, while Yanukovych denies his guilt, qualifying the case as politically motivated.

Related Topics

Police Ukraine Russia Died Kiev February November Media Government

Recent Stories

Sharjah Police reopen driving schools after Eid ho ..

31 minutes ago

UAE sends medical aid to Montenegro in fight again ..

46 minutes ago

ADQ to acquire 50 percent stake in Al Dahra Holdin ..

46 minutes ago

Nadeem Khan appointed Director – High Performanc ..

2 hours ago

Portugal Records 219 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Exc ..

3 minutes ago

DPO transfers four SHOs

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.