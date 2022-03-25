Russian Lawmaker Denies Reports About Death of Liberal Democratic Party Leader Zhirinovsky

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2022) The chairman of the Russian parliament's lower house, Vyacheslav Volodin, denied on Friday reports that Vladimir Zhirinovsky, the leader of the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia, had died, adding that his condition is indeed serious.

Earlier in the day, Alexander Pronyushkin, a member of Russia's upper house, wrote on Telegram that Zhirinovsky died at 10:45 local time (07:45 GMT) after spending a day in coma.

The post was subsequently deleted.

"I want to reassure everyone who is worried about the health of Vladimir Volfovich Zhirinovsky. He is alive. His condition is really difficult. Today he had a CT scan. We are worried about him, the doctors are fighting for him ... Let's wish him a speedy recovery," Volodin wrote on Telegram.

Later in the day, the Russian health ministry said that Zhirinovsky's condition is assessed as stable, adding that doctors continue to provide all possible medical care.