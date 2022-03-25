UrduPoint.com

Russian Lawmaker Denies Reports About Death Of Liberal Democratic Party Leader Zhirinovsky

Faizan Hashmi Published March 25, 2022 | 02:30 PM

Russian Lawmaker Denies Reports About Death of Liberal Democratic Party Leader Zhirinovsky

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2022) The chairman of the Russian parliament's lower house, Vyacheslav Volodin, denied on Friday reports that Vladimir Zhirinovsky, the leader of the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia, had died, adding that his condition is indeed serious.

Earlier in the day, Alexander Pronyushkin, a member of Russia's upper house, wrote on Telegram that Zhirinovsky died at 10:45 local time (07:45 GMT) after spending a day in coma.

The post was subsequently deleted.

"I want to reassure everyone who is worried about the health of Vladimir Volfovich Zhirinovsky. He is alive. His condition is really difficult. Today he had a CT scan. We are worried about him, the doctors are fighting for him ... Let's wish him a speedy recovery," Volodin wrote on Telegram.

Later in the day, the Russian health ministry said that Zhirinovsky's condition is assessed as stable, adding that doctors continue to provide all possible medical care.

Related Topics

Russia Parliament Died Vladimir Putin Post All

Recent Stories

The miracle of '92

The miracle of '92

38 minutes ago
 ADB approves 300m dollars loan for Pakistan

ADB approves 300m dollars loan for Pakistan

47 minutes ago
 Tons of meat burnt for witchcraft in Bani Gala: Sh ..

Tons of meat burnt for witchcraft in Bani Gala: Shehbaz Sharif

1 hour ago
 NA will meet at Parliament House today

NA will meet at Parliament House today

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 March 2022

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 25th March 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 25th March 2022

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>