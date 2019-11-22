Russian Lawmaker Denies Ties Between Russian Peace Foundation, Yellow Vest Movement

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2019) Leonid Slutsky, the head of the Russian lower house's foreign affairs committee and the chairman of the Russian Peace Foundation, on Thursday pushed against the alleged connections between the foundation and the Yellow Vest movement.

On Monday, Russian The Insider news site published an article alleging that the foundation had invited some members of the movement to Moscow.

"The article by Insider news outlet is a classic example of an information provocation and public opinion manipulation. The article with a considerable pretentiousness reports alleged Russian ties to the yellow vest movement's activists in France," Slutsky told Sputnik.

He added that all the connections mentioned in the article were contrived.

France, especially Paris, has been swept by yellow vest protests since mid-November 2018. Started initially as rallies against fuel tax hikes, the protests then grew into a full-scale movement which representatives took to the streets every Saturday. After the government abandoned its plans on raising the fuel tax, protesters continued hitting the streets across France, demanding fewer taxes, wage hikes and even the resignation of Macron.