Russian Lawmaker Dies in Helicopter Crash - Lower House Deputy Speaker

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2020) Russian lawmaker Airat Khayrullin died in a helicopter crash in the country's Republic of Tatarstan on Friday, the lower house's Deputy Chairman Sergei Neverov said.

Earlier in the day, Tatarstan's emergency services told Sputnik that Khayrullin had died when a Bell helicopter made a hard landing. Two other passengers survived. According to the republic's health ministry, they are in critical condition.

"Unfortunately, the information about Airat Khayrullin's death has been confirmed. I do not want to believe it.

It is hard to find words. My condolences to his friends and family," Neverov wrote on Facebook.

The regional Transport Prosecutor's Office told Sputnik that the crashed helicopter belonged to the Vostok Trans company, registered in Tatarstan's capital of Kazan. The office has already launched an investigation into the incident.

Russia's Federal Air Transport Agency also formed a commission to look into the circumstances surrounding the crash. The preliminary version of the cause is that the helicopter crashed due to poor weather conditions.