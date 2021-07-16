Senior Russian lawmaker Vasilii Piskarev doubts that mixed up dates in a draft OPCW report on Alexey Navalny's alleged poisoning were an accident, deeming Germany's explanations in this regard to be "cunning."

In early July, Russia demanded clarifications over the OPCW document which said the technical secretariat, at the request of Germany, sent a group of experts to provide technical assistance in the Navalny incident on August 20, the very day the opposition activist fell ill aboard a Tomsk-Moscow flight. On Wednesday, the German Foreign Ministry blamed it on a mix-up of dates in the draft version, which was later fixed, saying that Berlin appealed to the chemical watchdog on September 4.

"They alleged it was a technical mistake, but unfortunately, it's hard to agree with it ... Then one can impugn the entire work of this [OPCW] commission.

I think that it is a cunning statement, the scrutiny must be thorough," Piskarev, who heads the parliamentary commission on the investigation into foreign interference in Russia's internal affairs, told reporters after a meeting with foreign ministry officials.

Navalny was hospitalized in the Siberian city of Omsk on August 20, after he fell sick aboard a domestic flight in Russia. Local doctors did not find any signs of poisoning. Two days later, the activist was airlifted to the Charité hospital in Berlin for further treatment. Later, the German government claimed to have evidence of poisoning with a nerve agent from the Novichok group.

In September, Navalny was discharged from the hospital. Moscow insists that Berlin present the biological materials to corroborate the alleged chemical poisoning