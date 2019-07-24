Alexander Sherin, the first deputy chairman of the Russian parliament's lower house defense committee, told Sputnik on Wednesday that he felt the United States would not accept the Russian-proposed security concept for the Persian Gulf area

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2019) Alexander Sherin, the first deputy chairman of the Russian parliament 's lower house defense committee, told Sputnik on Wednesday that he felt the United States would not accept the Russian-proposed security concept for the Persian Gulf area.

On Tuesday, the Russian Foreign Ministry issued the security concept, proposing "renouncement of permanent deployment of troops of extra-regional states" in the Gulf states, among others.

"The concept, outlined by Russia, is absolutely logical, clear, easy-to-understand and fair. The Americans, of course, will not implement these conditions, which will once again point out the hypocrisy and duplicity of this state," Sherin said.

The lawmaker stressed that any joint agreements with the United States would be discriminatory for countries that are surrounded by US bases and targeted by US sanctions.

"Its [the United States'] task is to get full control over all the world's energy resources, and in order to reach that, it is necessary to maintain control over the biggest resource-rich countries as well as appoint puppet governments there," Sherin said.

Tensions in the Persian Gulf escalated last week when Iranian forces seized a UK-flagged Stena Impero oil tanker in the Strait of Hormuz, a strategic waterway that links the Gulf of Oman with the Persian Gulf. The incident has been condemned by a number of Western states.

The incident was allegedly Tehran's response to the seizure of an Iranian tanker by UK marines and the authorities of Gibraltar on July 4. The oil tanker, Grace 1, was suspected of violating EU sanctions against Syria.