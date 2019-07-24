UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Lawmaker Expects US To Not Follow Moscow's Security Concept For Persian Gulf

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 24th July 2019 | 11:41 PM

Russian Lawmaker Expects US to Not Follow Moscow's Security Concept for Persian Gulf

Alexander Sherin, the first deputy chairman of the Russian parliament's lower house defense committee, told Sputnik on Wednesday that he felt the United States would not accept the Russian-proposed security concept for the Persian Gulf area

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2019) Alexander Sherin, the first deputy chairman of the Russian parliament's lower house defense committee, told Sputnik on Wednesday that he felt the United States would not accept the Russian-proposed security concept for the Persian Gulf area.

On Tuesday, the Russian Foreign Ministry issued the security concept, proposing "renouncement of permanent deployment of troops of extra-regional states" in the Gulf states, among others.

"The concept, outlined by Russia, is absolutely logical, clear, easy-to-understand and fair. The Americans, of course, will not implement these conditions, which will once again point out the hypocrisy and duplicity of this state," Sherin said.

The lawmaker stressed that any joint agreements with the United States would be discriminatory for countries that are surrounded by US bases and targeted by US sanctions.

"Its [the United States'] task is to get full control over all the world's energy resources, and in order to reach that, it is necessary to maintain control over the biggest resource-rich countries as well as appoint puppet governments there," Sherin said.

Tensions in the Persian Gulf escalated last week when Iranian forces seized a UK-flagged Stena Impero oil tanker in the Strait of Hormuz, a strategic waterway that links the Gulf of Oman with the Persian Gulf. The incident has been condemned by a number of Western states.

The incident was allegedly Tehran's response to the seizure of an Iranian tanker by UK marines and the authorities of Gibraltar on July 4. The oil tanker, Grace 1, was suspected of violating EU sanctions against Syria.

Related Topics

UK World Syria Russia Parliament Oman Oil Gibraltar Tehran United States July All

Recent Stories

Kyrgyzstan Needs Political Stability, People Shoul ..

1 minute ago

Secretary visits medical center in Township

1 minute ago

Sharjah Islamic Bank&#039;s net profit rises to AE ..

2 hours ago

Pakistan, US make fresh start in ties as President ..

1 minute ago

Lawyer for Ukrainian Sailors Detained by Russia Sa ..

1 minute ago

Doping Samples of Russian Athletes From 2014 Destr ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.