Russian Lawmaker Hopes Sputnik Estonia Issue Will Be Settled by Two Countries' Leaderships

The head of the Russian lower house's foreign affairs committee, Leonid Slutsky, hopes that the situation over the Rossiya Segodnya International News Agency's Sputnik Estonia will be settled at the level of the two countries' leadership

On Wednesday, the agency said that employees of Sputnik Estonia had received threats from the Baltic country's Police and Border Guard Board warning that they would face criminal prosecution unless they stopped working for the outlet by January 1. The Estonian authorities cited the sanctions imposed by the European Union in 2014 that were linked to the Ukrainian crisis as a pretext for possible legal action. Sputnik and RT Editor-in-Chief Margarita Simonyan has already asked Estonian President Kersti Kaljulaid to prevent the journalists from being arrested.

"We will hope that perhaps we will manage to settle the situation within the framework of contacts between our countries' leadership. We still have time, so, personally, I put my hopes on this [way to settle the problem] rather than international organizations' interference. Though we can and should point to the inadmissibility of such approaches on the global stage," Slutsky said at a press conference at the Rossiya Segodnya press center.

He added that Russian lawmakers would discuss the matter in the international arena, in particular at the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe, to draw large global attention to the fact that there is no legal ground for such an attitude.

On Thursday, during his annual end-of-year press conference, Russian President Vladimir Putin assured that Russia would do everything to support the media outlet's work abroad. He also added that it was important to continue to work in those countries that are afraid of the media's "influence on the minds of people."

In late October, Estonian banks blocked Sputnik Estonia employees' bank accounts and refused to conduct any operations, including rental and tax payments, for them. At the same time, the owner of the media's office in Tallinn terminated unilaterally the lease agreement.

Russian media in Estonia and the two other Baltic states Latvia and Lithuania have been frequently targeted by authorities. The Russian Foreign Ministry has accused the three nations of a coordinated crackdown on media, which is not in line with the principle of freedom of expression.