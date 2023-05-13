Russian Lawmaker Injured After Strike on Luhansk - LPR authorities

LUHANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2023) Russian lawmaker Viktor Vodolatsky got injured following a strike on Luhansk on Friday, the representative office of the Luhansk People's Republic (LPR) in the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of issues related to Ukraine's war crimes (JCCC) said.

"According to additional information, as a result of a rocket attack on the city of Luhansk, six children and Russian State Duma Lawmaker Viktor Vodolatsky were injured," the JCCC wrote on its Telegram channel.