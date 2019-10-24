Russian Lawmaker Invites Council of Europe Chief to 2020 Victory Day Parade in Moscow

(@imziishan)

STRASBOURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2019) The chairman of the lower house of the Russian parliament, Vyacheslav Volodin, on Thursday invited Secretary General of the Council of Europe Marija Pejcinovic Buric to attend the Victory Day parade in Moscow next year.

The Russian parliamentary speaker met the secretary general within the framework of the European Conference of Presidents of Parliament.

"I invite you to Moscow to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the victory. We must preserve the historical memory of those who gave their lives, liberating Europe from fascism," he said.

The secretary general thanked Volodin for the invitation and added that the occasion would be a good time to visit Moscow.

During the talk, Volodin told her about the members of his family who died during the second World War. In return, Buric said that she was touched by his personal story and his position on the need to honor the memory of the war and the deceased.

The European Conference of Presidents of Parliament is being held in Strasbourg and will last until October 25. It commemorates the 70th anniversary of the council. The main topic of the gathering is "'Our Common European Home': the next 70 years."