UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Lawmaker Invites Council Of Europe Chief To 2020 Victory Day Parade In Moscow

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Thu 24th October 2019 | 05:39 PM

Russian Lawmaker Invites Council of Europe Chief to 2020 Victory Day Parade in Moscow

The chairman of the lower house of the Russian parliament, Vyacheslav Volodin, on Thursday invited Secretary General of the Council of Europe Marija Pejcinovic Buric to attend the Victory Day parade in Moscow next year

STRASBOURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2019) The chairman of the lower house of the Russian parliament, Vyacheslav Volodin, on Thursday invited Secretary General of the Council of Europe Marija Pejcinovic Buric to attend the Victory Day parade in Moscow next year.

The Russian parliamentary speaker met the secretary general within the framework of the European Conference of Presidents of Parliament.

"I invite you to Moscow to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the victory. We must preserve the historical memory of those who gave their lives, liberating Europe from fascism," he said.

The secretary general thanked Volodin for the invitation and added that the occasion would be a good time to visit Moscow.

During the talk, Volodin told her about the members of his family who died during the second World War. In return, Buric said that she was touched by his personal story and his position on the need to honor the memory of the war and the deceased.

The European Conference of Presidents of Parliament is being held in Strasbourg and will last until October 25. It commemorates the 70th anniversary of the council. The main topic of the gathering is "'Our Common European Home': the next 70 years."

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Europe Parliament Visit Died Strasbourg October World War Family From

Recent Stories

Gold price remains stable, traded at Rs 87,000 per ..

5 minutes ago

Bullion rates in Hyderabad gold market

5 minutes ago

Shipping activity at Port Qasim

5 minutes ago

Up-gradation of railway track to open more job opp ..

6 minutes ago

S.African ex-opposition leader quits political pos ..

2 minutes ago

PM Khan extends sincere prayers for good health of ..

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.