Russian Lawmaker Kosachev on Biden-Putin Phone Call: There Are Opportunities for Dialogue

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2021) The phone conversation between Russian and US presidents Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden shows that there are opportunities for the development of dialogue between the two countries, Russian Federation Council Foreign Affairs Committee chairman Konstantin Kosachev told Sputnik.

"A very important and timely conversation.

Judging by the reports, not only the START extension was discussed, although this is good news in itself. An exchange of views took place on almost the entire range of the bilateral and international agenda," Kosachev said.

This agenda remains, and "there are opportunities for the development of dialogue," he said.

The Kremlin said Tuesday Putin and his US counterpart Biden had had a phone conversation.