Russian Lawmaker Kosachev to Meet With US Senator Lee on Friday - Russian Upper House

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2019) Russian senior lawmaker Konstantin Kosachev plans to hold a meeting with US Senator Mike Lee on Friday, a representative of the Russian upper house told Sputnik.

"As it is expected, the head of the [upper house's] foreign affairs committee, Konstantin Kosachev, will hold on Friday a meeting with US Senator Mike Lee," the representative said.

The representative of the Russian upper house stressed that talks would be held at Washington's initiative. Lee plans to hold several meetings in Moscow.