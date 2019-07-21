UrduPoint.com
Russian Lawmaker Mocks UK Paper For Linking Tanker Seizure Off Iran To Kremlin

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sun 21st July 2019 | 04:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2019) Russian senator Alexey Pushkov on Sunday mocked British media for blaming the Kremlin for the capture of a UK-flagged tanker off Iran as yet another episode of their "fake news" campaign.

The Sunday Mirror has reported that the Stena Impero may have been detained as a result of Russians using a GPS spoof technology to lure the commercial ship into dangerous waters.

"London claimed that Russia had committed an 'act of aggression' when it detained Ukrainian ships in the Kerch Strait, despite this being a provocation .

.. Now it is trying to blame Russia for playing a role in the arrest of a British tanker by Iran. 'Fake news' experts never take a leave," Pushkov tweeted.

The Iranian Revolutionary Guards boarded the tanker after it allegedly broke maritime rules and brought it to the Iranian port of Bandar Abbas in the Strait of Hormuz, a vital waterway through which a third of all seaborne oil passes. London has threatened Tehran with a robust response.

