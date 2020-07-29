UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Lawmaker On Alleged Russians' Detention In Belarus: Moscow Never Plays Such Games

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 29th July 2020 | 07:04 PM

Russian Lawmaker on Alleged Russians' Detention in Belarus: Moscow Never Plays Such Games

Russia never interferes in such games, it is not in its interests, as Moscow has always supported incumbent Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, Leonid Kalashnikov, head of the Russian State Duma Committee on CIS Affairs, told Sputnik, commenting on the alleged detention of Russians in Belarus

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th July, 2020) Russia never interferes in such games, it is not in its interests, as Moscow has always supported incumbent Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, Leonid Kalashnikov, head of the Russian State Duma Committee on CIS Affairs, told Sputnik, commenting on the alleged detention of Russians in Belarus.

Earlier in the day, Belarusian state-run news agency Belta reported, citing a unnamed law enforcement official, that the 33 persons detained for planning to destabilize the situation in the country ahead of the presidential vote were Russians. The detention took place on the night into Wednesday. Thirty-two "militants from the Wagner Group paramilitary organization" were detained not far from the Belarusian capital of Minsk, and one more person was detained in the south of the country, Belta reported.

"The fact that this is some kind of Russian company, especially a private security company, [I think it] is an extremely unbelievable fact, because it is completely not in the interests of Russia, and Russia never interferes in such games. Moreover, it has always clearly and unequivocally supported Lukashenko," Kalashnikov said.

The parliamentarian called the incident a "misunderstanding", saying that Belarusian security services would sort it out "rather quickly".

Kalashnikov stressed that those who had started "playing these games" should be ready to bear responsibility for it.

Related Topics

Militants Moscow Russia Vote Company Minsk Belarus From

Recent Stories

English Soccer Association's Community Shield Set ..

2 minutes ago

US Plans to Reposition 11,900 Military Personnel F ..

2 minutes ago

Croatia Reserves 1.5Mln Doses of Future COVID-19 V ..

2 minutes ago

Sharjah Book Authority explores ways to enhance cu ..

51 minutes ago

Ali Zafar’s wife shares heartfelt note  on 11th ..

1 hour ago

RAK CP visits Al Dhara Border Crossing

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.