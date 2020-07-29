Russian Lawmaker on Alleged Russians' Detention in Belarus: Moscow Never Plays Such Games

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th July, 2020) Russia never interferes in such games, it is not in its interests, as Moscow has always supported incumbent Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, Leonid Kalashnikov, head of the Russian State Duma Committee on CIS Affairs, told Sputnik, commenting on the alleged detention of Russians in Belarus.

Earlier in the day, Belarusian state-run news agency Belta reported, citing a unnamed law enforcement official, that the 33 persons detained for planning to destabilize the situation in the country ahead of the presidential vote were Russians. The detention took place on the night into Wednesday. Thirty-two "militants from the Wagner Group paramilitary organization" were detained not far from the Belarusian capital of Minsk, and one more person was detained in the south of the country, Belta reported.

"The fact that this is some kind of Russian company, especially a private security company, [I think it] is an extremely unbelievable fact, because it is completely not in the interests of Russia, and Russia never interferes in such games. Moreover, it has always clearly and unequivocally supported Lukashenko," Kalashnikov said.

The parliamentarian called the incident a "misunderstanding", saying that Belarusian security services would sort it out "rather quickly".

Kalashnikov stressed that those who had started "playing these games" should be ready to bear responsibility for it.