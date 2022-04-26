UrduPoint.com

Russian Lawmaker On Kiev's Plans To Kill Journalists In Russia: Ukraine Is Terrorist State

Muhammad Irfan Published April 26, 2022 | 10:20 AM

Russian Lawmaker on Kiev's Plans to Kill Journalists in Russia: Ukraine Is Terrorist State

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2022) Ukraine is a terrorist state and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy should be held accountable, Russian lower house chairman Vyacheslav Volodin said on Tuesday, commenting on Kiev's plans to kill journalists in Russia.

On Monday, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said it had detained "Neo-Nazis" from "National Socialism/White Power" (banned in Russia), who planned the murder of prominent Russian journalist Vladimir Solovyov on the instructions of Kiev. According to testimony footage released by the FSB, those detained also discussed the possibility of killing Dmitry Kiselev, the director general of the Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency, and Margarita Simonyan, the editor-in-chief of Rossiya Segodnya and RT, among other Russian journalists.

"It must be recognized that Ukraine is a terrorist state. Zelenskyy must be held accountable. The guilty must be punished," Volodin wrote on Telegram.

Related Topics

Murder Terrorist Ukraine Russia Vladimir Putin Kiev From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 April 2022

56 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 26th April 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 26th April 2022

1 hour ago
 US Canceled Meeting of Elbe Ceremony, Did Not Part ..

US Canceled Meeting of Elbe Ceremony, Did Not Participate in Moscow - Russian Of ..

10 hours ago
 All political parties sit together to bring electo ..

All political parties sit together to bring electoral reforms: Javed Latif

10 hours ago
 Rheinmetall Requests Berlin's Approval to Send Tan ..

Rheinmetall Requests Berlin's Approval to Send Tanks to Ukraine - Reports

10 hours ago
 Lahore police striving to recover Dua Zehra: DIG

Lahore police striving to recover Dua Zehra: DIG

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.