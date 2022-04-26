MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2022) Ukraine is a terrorist state and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy should be held accountable, Russian lower house chairman Vyacheslav Volodin said on Tuesday, commenting on Kiev's plans to kill journalists in Russia.

On Monday, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said it had detained "Neo-Nazis" from "National Socialism/White Power" (banned in Russia), who planned the murder of prominent Russian journalist Vladimir Solovyov on the instructions of Kiev. According to testimony footage released by the FSB, those detained also discussed the possibility of killing Dmitry Kiselev, the director general of the Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency, and Margarita Simonyan, the editor-in-chief of Rossiya Segodnya and RT, among other Russian journalists.

"It must be recognized that Ukraine is a terrorist state. Zelenskyy must be held accountable. The guilty must be punished," Volodin wrote on Telegram.