Russian Lawmaker Praises Dialogue Between Moscow, Riyadh About Houthi Drone Attack

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th September, 2019) Dialogue between Moscow and Riyadh gives hope for a diplomatic solution to the crisis created by a recent Houthi drone attack on Saudi Arabia from Yemen, and as well as an objective investigation of the incident, Konstantin Kosachev, the chairman of the Russian upper house's foreign affairs committee, said on Wednesday.

Earlier today, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Saudi Arabia Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman had a phone conversation discussing the drone attack, during which the Russian president urged a meticulous and objective investigation of the incident.

"It is very important that Riyadh considers it necessary no to hide behind Washington's stance, but to compare notes with Russia. This is a sound logic and we can hope for continuation of multilateral and bilateral diplomatic efforts, as well as an objective investigation of the incident, of course," Kosachev told Sputnik.

The chairman also criticized the United States' response to the situation, especially new sanctions against Iran for its alleged involvement in the incident.

"Considering constant statements by Western countries about sanctions being [the only] way of avoiding wars, without doing nothing in critical situations, we can, of course, interpret this next cycle of sanctions by Washington as an attempt to resist [resorting to] military attacks," Kosachev added.

On Saturday, a drone attack on Saudi Aramco forced the Saudi Arabian national oil company to shut down its Abqaiq and Khurais facilities, which resulted in more than a twofold drop of Saudi Arabia's net oil output and, consequently, a surge of oil prices worldwide. Although responsibility was claimed by the Yemeni Houthi rebels, the United States has put the blame on Iran, increasing economic sanctions against the country. Tehran has refuted the accusation.