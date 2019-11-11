UrduPoint.com
Russian Lawmaker Praises Ex-Bolivian President Morales For Following Legitimate Path

Former Bolivian President Evo Morales' decision to resign amid ongoing unrest is a sign of choosing the legitimate democratic path, but the opposition will not necessarily act legitimately as well, Konstantin Kosachev, the head of the Russian upper house's Foreign Affairs Committee, said on Monday

All the members of Bolivia's top leadership resigned on Sunday amid escalating violent protests, which were initially sparked by the October 20 vote that the opposition contested. Venezuela, Cuba and Mexico, among other countries, have slammed the events as a coup. The second vice president of the upper house, Jeanine Anez, who assumed presidency following Morales' resignation, has pledged to hold a new presidential election.

"Morales has followed the legitimate democratic path as he resigned, but information, coming from Bolivia, about attempts to arrest the ex-leader, to attack his house, and so on, may be a sign that the other side will not necessarily take the same path," Kosachev wrote on Facebook.

Morales' resignation is aimed at putting an end to violence, and now it only depends on the Bolivian opposition whether the constitutional order will be restored in the country, the Russian lawmaker added.

"We can only wish to the friendly Bolivian people to overcome this crisis as soon as possible, to hold an election and to resume normal life. We, in turn, are ready to continue dialogue with the country's legitimate authorities, including with the new composition of the parliament, when it is elected," Kosachev emphasized.

