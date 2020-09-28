UrduPoint.com
Russian Lawmaker Proposes Prioritizing Vaccination Of Journalists Against COVID-19

Mon 28th September 2020 | 06:58 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2020) Media workers must be made eligible for priority coronavirus vaccination, Yevgeny Revenko, a member of the Russian parliament's lower house, State Duma, said in a letter to Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko on Monday.

In the letter, obtained by Sputnik, Revenko says he was approached by a group of journalists who requested assistance in "the inclusion of media workers on the list of persons eligible for priority vaccination against the new coronavirus infection (COVID-19)."

The lawmaker argued that journalists' work was of "uninterrupted nature" and, therefore, subjected them to a higher risk of contracting the coronavirus.

"Performing their professional duties, media workers not only face the risk of the infection themselves but also endanger, willingly or unwillingly, their colleagues, relatives and friends," Revenko wrote, pointing to the fact that COVID-19 was diagnosed earlier this year in several journalists from the pool of Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, who himself got infected.

In this regard, the lawmaker requests that respective amendments be introduced to the Russian Health Ministry's handbook of counter-coronavirus recommendations.

The handbook currently provides for priority vaccination of medical workers, teachers, law enforcement officers, trade workers, social welfare workers and workers of food services as well as workers of other services entailing close contact with a large number of people, students and the military.

