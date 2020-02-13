Russian Lawmaker Proposes Using Presidential Election Law for Vote on Constitution Changes

The upcoming all-Russian vote on the proposed changes to the constitution could be based on the country's presidential election law, Andrey Klishas, an upper house lawmaker who co-chairs the working group on amending the country's fundamental law, said on Thursday during a meeting with President Vladimir Putin

NOVO-OGARYOVO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2020) - The upcoming all-Russian vote on the proposed changes to the constitution could be based on the country's presidential election law, Andrey Klishas, an upper house lawmaker who co-chairs the working group on amending the country's fundamental law, said on Thursday during a meeting with President Vladimir Putin.

According to Klishas, the working group analyzed the current legal provisions on which it would be possible to conduct the vote on the proposed changes to the constitution, which include reducing the presidency to two terms and expanding the role of the legislature.

Lawmakers have proposed using law governing presidential elections as a model for the upcoming vote.

"The law governs, first and foremost, the most important issues, and secondly ... it is the most up to date, because we made a very large number of changes to it before the 2018 presidential election, precisely in order to boost the population's confidence in the vote. And therefore, we propose developing the procedure for the all-Russian vote on the amendments on this basis," Klishas said during the working group's meeting with Putin.