UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Lawmaker Proposes Using Presidential Election Law For Vote On Constitution Changes

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 13th February 2020 | 06:54 PM

Russian Lawmaker Proposes Using Presidential Election Law for Vote on Constitution Changes

The upcoming all-Russian vote on the proposed changes to the constitution could be based on the country's presidential election law, Andrey Klishas, an upper house lawmaker who co-chairs the working group on amending the country's fundamental law, said on Thursday during a meeting with President Vladimir Putin

NOVO-OGARYOVO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2020) - The upcoming all-Russian vote on the proposed changes to the constitution could be based on the country's presidential election law, Andrey Klishas, an upper house lawmaker who co-chairs the working group on amending the country's fundamental law, said on Thursday during a meeting with President Vladimir Putin.

According to Klishas, the working group analyzed the current legal provisions on which it would be possible to conduct the vote on the proposed changes to the constitution, which include reducing the presidency to two terms and expanding the role of the legislature.

Lawmakers have proposed using law governing presidential elections as a model for the upcoming vote.

"The law governs, first and foremost, the most important issues, and secondly ... it is the most up to date, because we made a very large number of changes to it before the 2018 presidential election, precisely in order to boost the population's confidence in the vote. And therefore, we propose developing the procedure for the all-Russian vote on the amendments on this basis," Klishas said during the working group's meeting with Putin.

Related Topics

Election Russia Vote Vladimir Putin February 2018

Recent Stories

PITB-YASAT launch Two e-Rozgaar Centres in Bahawal ..

23 minutes ago

No Plans for Talks With Morawiecki in Smolensk on ..

1 minute ago

TECNO Cricket SuperStar Challenge hits Lahore grou ..

31 minutes ago

Japanese Health Minister Confirms First Coronaviru ..

1 minute ago

Moldova's Opposition Lawmakers Lodge No-Confidence ..

2 minutes ago

US-led Coalition Admits Killing at Least 1,370 Civ ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.