UrduPoint.com

Russian Lawmaker Pyotr Tolstoy Not Elected PACE Vice Speaker - Voting Results

Muhammad Irfan Published January 25, 2022 | 11:30 PM

Russian Lawmaker Pyotr Tolstoy Not Elected PACE Vice Speaker - Voting Results

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2022) The Russian parliament's lower house deputy chairman, Pyotr Tolstoy, did not receive the required number of votes to be elected Vice Speaker of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE).

In total, 185 people voted, Tolstoy received 79 votes, 106 people voted against his candidacy.

At the PACE session that opened on Monday, one of the parliamentarians spoke out against the election of Tolstoy to the post of vice-speaker of the assembly.

The candidacy of Tolstoy, who heads the Russian delegation to PACE, was submitted to a separate vote.

On Tuesday morning, the first round of voting took place, as a result of which Tolstoy did not receive an absolute majority of votes. After that, a second round of voting was held, in which a simple majority was sufficient to approve the candidacy.

The PACE winter session began in Strasbourg on January 24 and will last through January 28. The Russian delegation takes part in the session remotely.

Related Topics

Election Assembly Russia Europe Parliament Vote Strasbourg January Post Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

A Gaming Beast Like None Other – realme GT Maste ..

A Gaming Beast Like None Other – realme GT Master Edition

6 hours ago
 Over 200 Thousands Citizens Register on Naya Pakis ..

Over 200 Thousands Citizens Register on Naya Pakistan Qaumi Sehat Card Mobile Ap ..

6 hours ago
 Problem-solving Barty on road to another Slam titl ..

Problem-solving Barty on road to another Slam title

6 hours ago
 Potential Grenade Explosion Killed 1 Person in Rus ..

Potential Grenade Explosion Killed 1 Person in Russia's Far East - Police Source

6 hours ago
 Uzbekistan Suspends Electricity Exports to Afghani ..

Uzbekistan Suspends Electricity Exports to Afghanistan Due to Blackout - Energy ..

6 hours ago
 French Greens Presidential Candidate Backs Legaliz ..

French Greens Presidential Candidate Backs Legalizing Assisted Dying

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.