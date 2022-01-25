Russian Lawmaker Pyotr Tolstoy Not Elected PACE Vice Speaker - Voting Results

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2022) The Russian parliament's lower house deputy chairman, Pyotr Tolstoy, did not receive the required number of votes to be elected Vice Speaker of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE).

In total, 185 people voted, Tolstoy received 79 votes, 106 people voted against his candidacy.

At the PACE session that opened on Monday, one of the parliamentarians spoke out against the election of Tolstoy to the post of vice-speaker of the assembly.

The candidacy of Tolstoy, who heads the Russian delegation to PACE, was submitted to a separate vote.

On Tuesday morning, the first round of voting took place, as a result of which Tolstoy did not receive an absolute majority of votes. After that, a second round of voting was held, in which a simple majority was sufficient to approve the candidacy.

The PACE winter session began in Strasbourg on January 24 and will last through January 28. The Russian delegation takes part in the session remotely.