Russian Lawmaker Recalls US Report On Impact Of Situation In Belarus On Russia's Derailing

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 24th August 2020 | 07:08 PM

The destabilization of Belarus was acknowledged as a possible lever for the destabilization of Russia in a report by the US-based RAND think tank last year, Andrey Klimov, the head of the Russian upper house's commission on state sovereignty protection, told Sputnik on Monday

"Back a year ago, the US-based RAND corporation released a report which claimed that one of the ways to destabilize Russia was to impact the situation in Belarus and its liberalization," Klimov said.

The lawmaker added that Russian senators would discuss issues pertaining to the foreign interference in the situation in Belarus in mid-September.

