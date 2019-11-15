UrduPoint.com
Russian Lawmaker Refutes Claims Of Country's Taking Advantage Of Libyan Crisis As Baseless

Muhammad Irfan 1 hour ago Fri 15th November 2019 | 12:16 PM

Russian Lawmaker Refutes Claims of Country's Taking Advantage of Libyan Crisis as Baseless

Ing to take advantage of the conflict in Libya are groundless, as well as claims that Russian military is deployed there, Vladimir Dzhabarov, the first deputy chairman of the Russian upper house's Foreign Affairs Committee, told Sputnik on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2019) Any attempts to accuse Russia of trying to take advantage of the conflict in Libya are groundless, as well as claims that Russian military is deployed there, Vladimir Dzhabarov, the first deputy chairman of the Russian upper house's Foreign Affairs Committee, told Sputnik on Friday.

Earlier in the day, the US Department of State accused Russia of making attempts to use Libya's domestic conflict in its own interests, disregarding the will of the Libyan people. The statement was released in the context of the start of a new round of the US-Libya talks in Washington.

"Any attempts to accuse Russia of this are groundless, as well as statements that our servicemen are allegedly staying there," Dzhabarov said.

Dzhabarov refuted the Department of State's claims as "nonsense," stressing that it was Washington to blame for the Libyan crisis.

"They'd better remember who has stirred this Libyan pot, who has contributed to the murder of [Libyan leader Muammar] Gaddafi, after which the Libyan state has in fact pulled apart. It was exactly the United States," Dzhabarov stressed.

